



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. U-21/22 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul has confirmed the 18-athlete roster that will compete in the women’s 2021 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). Taking place August 21 to 28 at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile, six nations will gather in the women’s division for this qualifier for the 2021 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.





"Narrowing our squad down from 32 has been extremely difficult and highlighted the depth and talent we have,” commented Paul. “There is a lot of potential in this team and I am very excited to see what this group of not only talented athletes but exceptional young women can bring in Chile. I think we have a balanced squad that poses a huge threat on attack alongside a strong defensive unit, and I am looking forward to seeing them perform at JPAC.”



At the end of June, a training squad was established following the Young Women’s National Championship. Select athletes from this group participated in a four-game series against Chile from June 30 through July 4 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. for further evaluation and to assist in narrowing the final team.



Leading the squad is Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), who is the only individual who competed in the 2016 edition and has 62 senior international matches to her name. She is joined by nine athletes who were added to the U.S. Women’s National Team in June, and are of age to compete, including Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte De Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Ali Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) and Madeleine Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.).



The goalkeepers for the tournament are Gianna Glatz (Medford, N.J.) and Annabel Skuzbisz (Houston, Texas).



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been selected to represent Team USA at the women’s JPAC:



Kayla Blas (North Tonawanda, N.Y.), Skyler Caron (Hampton, N.H.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte De Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Emma DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Gianna Glatz (Medford, N.J.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Madeleine Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.).



The two traveling reserves are Gracyn Banks (Burlington, N.J.) and Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.).



At the 2016 JPAC, USA finished second behind Argentina. Qualifying for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup they placed eighth out of the sixteen participating teams.



USA sits in Pool B with Chile and Trinidad and Tobago. They open against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, August 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET and play Chile on Sunday, August 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME POOL TEAM TEAM Sat. August 21 1:00 PM B USA vs Trinidad Sun. August 22 1:00 PM B Chile vs USA Wed., August 25 2:30 PM 5th/6th 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B Fri., August 27 10:30 AM SF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B 12:30 PM SF2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool B Sat. August 28 10:00 AM 3rd/4th Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 12:00 PM 1st/2nd Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

*All times are Eastern Time Zone



The top three women’s teams at the JPAC will qualify for the 2021 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup, set for December 5 to 16 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.



USFHA media release