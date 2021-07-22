



The South African challenge in Tokyo gets underway on Saturday. The 18 players in the squads will give their all after a long period of preparation and uncertainty, making the South African Hockey Family proud. Of course, as they have been along the journey, they will be superbly supported by our management teams that have led with the character that is so authentically South African.





Both teams are joined by five staff members in the Village who will help guide the teams for the tournament as we look to produce some memorable moments. The SA Womens Hockey team are led by head coach Robin van Ginkel, who is assisted by right hand man Inky Zondi. Gill Doig is the team manager while the team is completed by Cristy Mullender and Taren Naidoo.



The SA Hockey Men are led by Garreth Ewing, the head coach, while team manager Martin van Staden is the only member of the team that has been to the Olympics before having been with the team in 2012 in London. Sihle Ntuli, the current SA U21 Head coach is one of the assistants alongside Cheslyn Gie and Ashlin Freddy.



The South African Hockey Association thanks each member of our coaching staff for their superb service and wish them the best for the tournament!



SA Hockey Association media release