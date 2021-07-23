Christy Doran





Rachael Lynch was named 2019 world goalkeeper of the year yet found herself out of the squad a year late, before winning a legal case against Hockey Australia. Photo: WORLDSPORTPICS



TOKYO — Rachael Lynch – the 2019 women’s world hockey goalkeeper of the year – sat in her car in a Coles car park and burst into tears in April.





After 150 days, the recently turned 35-year-old was given the news she had long craved.



She and former Hockeyroos captain Georgie Morgan had won their legal challenges against Hockey Australia after being sensationally ostracised and dropped from the squad.



“We had no idea when they would call, and I finally got it and literally collapsed and was in tears because we both won,” Lynch told News Corp.



The big question is how was it possible that the captain and world class defender Morgan as well as Lynch, Australia’s most capped goalkeeper, the goalkeeper of the 2014 World Cup and goalkeeper of the year in 2019, had been left out?



That question threatened a strike by the Hockeyroos in late 2020 and later saw an independent review describe the culture in the prestigious Olympic sport as “dysfunctional”.



It also made 29 recommendations to Hockey Australia and saw Paul Gaudoin step down as head coach on the eve of that announcement.





Paul Gaudoin resigned on the eve of Hockey Australia’s independent review’s finding being handed down. Photo: AAP



Along the way, the collateral damage saw high performance director Toni Cumpston, assistant coach Steph Andrews and independent selector Sharon Buchanan previously resign.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier has since also confirmed he will step down following the Tokyo Olympics.



For Lynch, one of the few survivors from the dreaded 2016 Rio campaign, she believes it came down to her “character”.



“The things that came out from the appeal were about my behaviour,” she says. “Asking questions and challenging things.



“I’ve always, and the reason I stayed after Rio, was that I wanted to leave a legacy and help the younger girls and get the Hockeyroos in a better place than when I came in and that’s always been my agenda.



“Questioning things around our mental health and how we manage our athletes, pushing hard for us to be able to work and study and have set schedules so that we can do that and have respectful relationships with our employers, just being more professional, and that’s what got me in trouble.”





Rachael Lynch celebrates with teammates after Australia defeated Germany in penalties during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match on February 10, 2019 in Hobart. Photo: Getty Images



Asked how she reconciled being world hockey goal-keeper of the year in 2019 and being dropped the next, Lynch simply put it down to the wrong motivations at play.



“I don’t even know how to describe it,” she says. “It was maybe just a really terrible decision and people getting caught up in things that weren’t true and misinformation and some bad processes and structures.



“There’s a lot more to it than we will know, but I guess I’m going to Tokyo and looking back our CEO’s resigned, our high performance director has resigned, two of our coaches have resigned, our psychologist has resigned, our wellbeing person has … that’s pretty clear to me.”



When Fox Sports asked Favier following the review why so many women in their prime had walked away from the sport, the former head of the Australian Institute of Sport said Hockey Australia had in fact asked for data to see whether that held true.



He said the numbers leaving the squad were consistent to other sports.



Insiders believe that is not the case and the amount of players entering their prime and leaving early such as Georgie Parker was an indication all was not right.





Rachael Lynch In action for the Hockeyroos in a practice match against Great Britain at Oi Hockey Stadium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Pics Adam Head



Lynch says being left out of the squad ahead of the Games, only to later win her appeal and later win selection back into the squad pushed her to the edge.



“I definitely won’t deny that it’s been the hardest period of my life,” she says.



“I was challenged in every way personally and, I guess, it took me to a pretty dark place mostly because some of the things that were happening were not about my hockey, they were about my character and I wasn’t willing to accept that, my teammates weren’t, and it seems the general public weren’t either to believe it or accept it and that’s why I fought so hard to get back in.



“I knew that my agenda and my motives the whole way through have been very pure and completely about the team and being a good person.



“It wasn’t just about myself and Georgie Morgan, it was about change for the Hockeyroos and trying to make the Hockeyroos better and a lot of it has happened and we’re really on the right track.”



While Lynch was reintroduced to the Hockeyroos squad, Morgan was not.



It still surprises her she was left out despite winning her appeal too.



“Getting back into the squad, that was a terrible day for me seeing my name in the list meant little after the fact Georgie’s name was not on the list,” Lynch said.



“For me, she’s one of the best defenders in the world. Yes, she’s had some troubles with her body, and I believe that’s what they said was the reason, but I would take her in my team any day of the week.”





Rachael Lynch stops the shot of Argentina's Maria Barrionuevo during a Women's Preliminary Pool B match at the Olympic Hockey Centre on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Getty Images



As the sole goal-keeper in the squad, Lynch will stand between goals in Tokyo as Australia attempts to win their first medal since claiming gold in Sydney.



Lynch plainly accepts the results of 2016 were not good enough, as a star-studded side, which saw Anna Flanagan left out of the squad after an off-field related incident in the lead up to the Games, bombed out in the quarter-finals.



“It was really disappointing the result that we got over there,” Lynch said.



“Fantastic tournament and amazing experience, but we all got a rude shock when we missed out on the quarter-finals and finished our campaign a week early and didn’t know what to do with ourselves.



“You go over there pushing so hard for a gold medal, but to not even be close to that really hurt.



“I would love to say we learnt a lot from that, but leading into Tokyo it’s just been really challenging with COVID and all that to fine-tune a lot of things.”





Coach Katrina Powell addresses the Hockeyroos in a practice match against Great Britain at Oi Hockey Stadium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Pics Adam Head



She believes one of the shortcomings of the 2016 campaign was the Hockeyroos were too worried about what was coming rather than focusing on themselves.



But Lynch says the recent appointment of Katrina Powell – a two-time gold medallist – means those errors of the past will not be repeated.



“When I look back I think it was too much about them and not as much about us,” she says.



“This time around, coincidently it’s Triny’s (Powell) style anyway, we’ve focused more on us.



“But you’ve got to have the skills to get out of trouble rather than know them so well that you think you can beat them that way because it can be guaranteed they will do something different.



“I think the main thing with her is she really wants people to be themselves and that’s quite refreshing. She’s good fun, she makes us laugh and keeps it lighthearted, but she’s also a competitor. She wouldn’t have won the gold medals she did without being a fierce competitor.”



Australia’s women for the first time head to Tokyo as outsiders.





After a rollercoaster ride to Tokyo, Rachael Lynch - the 2019 World goalkeeper of the year - will stand between goals for the Hockeyroos. Photo: Getty Images



The Netherlands are the heavy favourites, while Germany are expected to heavily challenge and Argentina can never be written off.



But for Lynch, coming this far and not succeeding on the big stage just is not enough.



For a program that relies on government funding, a medal is essential.



“We’re pretty realistic, we know we need to get a medal in order to secure funding for the program going forward and I don’t think there’s any point to dance around that,” she said candidly.



“It’s the reality, but the way I look at it, we just want to put out a performance everyone can be really proud of.



“Given what we’ve all been for, we want to create a long-lasting brand, not just of hockey but of people, that mums and dads watching us play will say, ‘yep, I want my son or daughter to play hockey,’ for our teammates back home watching to say, ‘yep, I want to push on and compete for the next Olympics.’



“I think you can show that in the way you play and act but also in your results, and we want to go over there and have people get excited about the Hockeyroos and how we play.”



Fox Sports