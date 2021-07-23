



Its been 3 268 days since the South African men triumphed 3-2 over India at the London Olympics. There have been changes in coaches, changes in players and changes in dates of tournaments. There has been no change in the South African heart, determination and spirit. On 1 day both the SA Hockey Men and Women will return to Olympic action.





For the South African Men, they will start things off with a battle against Great Britain, the team they started the 2012 Olympics against. Coach Garreth Ewing will have Tim Drummond, Taine Paton, Austin Smith and Rassie Pieterse available from that historic and unfortunate draw. The team has of course had changes with Clinton Panther and Mo Mea ruled out, while Rusten Abrahams and Dan Bell have joined the team.



The SA Men had limited preparation with a home test series against Namibia resulting in a 5-0 win, while the CTM Showdown was a useful exercise. Warm up friendlies against Argentina and New Zealand have helped the team acclimatise. There are obvious questions about the team’s preparation that has been frustratingly blighted by the covid pandemic, but the time spent off the field has seen a togetherness fostered that can simply be defined as sublimely South African.



The South Africans will look to summon the character shown against Germany in a draw at Wits, or the performance of the team at the FIH Hockey Series Final, or the strength of the performance at the Road to Tokyo tournament in Stellenbosch. It promises to be a tough but exciting tournament for the South African Men.



The SA Hockey women open their campaign against Ireland, incredibly the last team they played in an official international fixture in February 2020. That was a tough series in Stellenbosch that the Irish were 3-0 winners of, but both teams are on a very different path now than they were 16 months ago.



The Irish of course are playing at their first ever Olympic Games trying to carry momentum from their remarkable World Cup run in 2018. That run to the final may ironically be the exact tonic to be the inspiration to take South Africa to an underdog victory.



The team will also be buoyed by vice-captain Phumelela Mbande fulfilling the role of flag bearer for Team South Africa in the opening ceremony, while the experience of now triple Olympian Lisa Deetiefs will be imperative to a good South African run. Erin Christie will also be a vital cog in inspiring her team as they look to shock the world.



In November 2019 the Springboks headed to Japan and inspired a nation. Nelson Mandela said that Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. As South Africans our teams have this notion ingrained in them. Our hockey teams will be living it in Tokyo.



SA Hockey Association media release