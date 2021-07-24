The former India captain was full of praise for Graham Reid’s hockey team.





VR Raghunath: PR Sreejesh was brilliant for India against New Zealand. Picture by getty images Germany



India men’s hockey team started their Tokyo 2020 sojourn on a bright note as they downed New Zealand 3-2 on Saturday.





A couple of goals from Harmanpreet Singh and the opening strike by Rupinder Pal Singh helped India edge out New Zealand who had Kane Russell and Stephen Jenness on the scoresheet.



VR Raghunath was pleased that India got off to a winning start, as they did in Rio 2016 against Ireland, and the result will certainly boost their confidence ahead of the tie against world number one Australia.



“It is a great start to the campaign. It’s always good to start with a win and we got what we wanted. It will be a big boost before facing Australia. We cannot afford to go down in any match. Points from every match will be crucial so that we get a relatively easier opponent in the quarterfinal,” Raghunath told Olympics.com in the aftermath of the result.



The 32-year-old highlighted the performance of the experienced players in the Indian squad who led from the front given that as many as 10 debutants are part of the men’s hockey contingent. He also stressed that having experienced players certainly helps in big tournaments such as the Olympics.



“(PR) Sreejesh was absolutely brilliant in goal. He made a couple of great saves. That is why experience is the most important thing in Olympics. Apart from that Harmanpreet (Singh) and Manpreet (Singh) were also brilliant. Basically, everyone gave their 100 percent, but it was the seniors who led that charge and held the nerves,” he pointed.



India had a slim 3-2 advantage going into the fourth quarter of the game and had to defend in numbers against New Zealand who piled on pressure in their quest for an equaliser.



"It is common in Olympic matches. When you have a slender lead going into the fourth quarter the opposition will give their all to break you down. Every match will have this situation and it will be close. The weaker nations will also give you a run for your money. So, the key will be to get an early goal and dominate,” he reasoned.



India scored two goals from penalty corners and one from a penalty strike but couldn’t find the back of the net from open play. Raghunath was asked whether not scoring a field goal was a cause of concern for Graham Reid’s team.



“I don't think so. The forwards got five penalty corners today and we scored two from it. So, they are getting into good positions. When you don't get these chances inside the circle then it is a problem. So, the forwards did a good job today and we must appreciate their role. Yeah, we had two three open chances which could have been converted but you also must give it to the opposition goalkeeper (Leon Hayward) who made good saves,” he replied.



India haven’t won a medal in men’s hockey since 1980 Moscow Olympic Games and Raghunath wants all the chatter around medal to be put on hold for now.



“Let us not talk about the 41-year-old thing. We should go match-by-match. Then think of the quarterfinals. That should be our first target. After that we can again analyse our opponents and then think about the semi-finals and finals,” he signed off.



India are next in action against Australia on July 25th in their second Group A fixture.



