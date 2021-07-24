Aaron Goile





Black Sticks goalkeeper Leon Hayward gets in the thick of it during his side’s loss to India in their Olympics opener. John Minchillo/AP



The Blacks Sticks men suffer a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to India in their Olympics opener in sweltering Tokyo conditions.





An already tough road to the quarterfinals has got even harder for the Black Sticks men’s hockey team, after opening their Olympic campaign with a 3-2 loss to India on Saturday.



In a pool where world No 9 New Zealand are ranked above only hosts Japan, the first-up clash against No 5 India – who hadn’t played a competitive match since April – loomed as a crunch one.



But, in Tokyo temperatures around the 33-degree celsius mark, which were always going to play into India’s hands and which had huge mist fans working overtime in the dugouts, the Kiwis gave up an early lead to be outgunned.



Aided by several drawn out video reviews taking the sting out of the heat, a gutsy Black Sticks fought valiantly in search of a late equaliser in a heartstopping final few moments, but India goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh pulled off a couple of athletic saves, before his most vital of all – off the stick of Nic Woods from a penalty corner with 24 seconds left.



In the end, India’s sharp set-piece execution proved key, with Harmanpreet Singh bagging a double from penalty corners either side of halftime, after Rupinder Pal Singh had earlier slotted home from a penalty stroke.



The Black Sticks had opened in style, seizing the initiative in the sixth minute via a penalty corner, with Kane Russell flicking stylishly high past the right shoulder of Sreejesh, after India had had an early shot kept out only by the crossbar, before Woods was temporarily forced from the turf after copping a stick to the face.



India pressed hard in response and a great save from Kiwi keeper Leon Hayward kept them out, only for the resulting penalty corner to morph into a penalty stroke after the goal-bound shot struck Shea McAleese.



Rupinder Pal duly slotted the stroke, and New Zealand’s lead had lasted less than five minutes.





Black Sticks defender Nic Woods cops the stick of India captain Manpreet Singh to his face. John Minchillo/AP



The Black Sticks went within inches of regaining the lead late in the quarter, opting to review an umpiring decision, but with replays not showing any evidence the ball had in fact crossed the line from Russell’s firmly struck penalty corner.



And, with some determined defensive work, India managed to hold out a fourth-straight penalty corner, and go to the first break at 1-1.



In a second quarter largely bereft of attacking opportunities, India made the most of the big one that came their way, breaking the game open five minutes from halftime.



After successfully reviewing to win a penalty corner, a slick set play then saw Harmanpreet’s shot fire between the legs of Hayward, and so the Kiwis found themselves behind at the break.



And any hopes the Black Sticks had of coming out of the sheds and getting back on level terms were immediately sunk when that man Harmanpreet found his double less than three minutes into the third quarter.



In almost a carbon copy of their late first-half effort, India made it two from two with their video reviews to win themselves another penalty corner, when the ball was shown to have come off the foot of Dane Lett, and Harmanpreet this time struck high into the top of the net.



That left New Zealand with an almighty hill to climb. But just as it looked like they might be out of the contest, they conjured an important goal two minutes before three-quarter-time to suddenly restore belief.



With some good attack buildup down the right side, Nick Wilson penetrated into the circle and his cross had Stephen Jenness deflect home, making it 3-2 going into the final period.



They ended with 52 per cent possession, more shots on goal (14 to India’s 11) and double the amount of penalty corners (10-5), but just couldn’t make it count when it really mattered.



New Zealand’s next match is virtually a must-win affair, against world No 8 Spain on Sunday (11.45pm NZT).



AT A GLANCE



India 3 (Harmanpreet Singh 2, Rupinder Pal Singh) Black Sticks 2 (Kane Russell, Stephen Jenness).



