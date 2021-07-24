Christy Doran





Australia suffered a scare. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)Source: AFP



The Kookaburras are up and running with a 5-3 victory, but the gold medal favourites survived a massive scare on the opening day of the Games by the host nation.





Leading 2-0 at the end of the first quarter after early goals from Tim Brand and Tom Craig, Japan fired home not one, not twice but thrice in the second quarter.



Three goals in six minutes left eyebrows being raised around Oi Hockey Stadium, south of the city centre.



Were fans permitted, they would have been left shell-shocked and in disbelief as the world No.15 side went ahead of the world No.1 as Kenta Tanaka cleaned up the scraps in front of Australian goalkeeper Andrew Charter and fired home his second.



Five minutes earlier, the attacker fired home from an acute angle after a sweeping movement saw him left alone on the far side and with little room to work with he fired past from the far side. With that, elation and belief as the red-kitted Japanese side turned up the pressure-cooker and built on it with Yoshiki Kirishita‘s delicate finish.



But the third quarter belonged to Australia.



Blake Gowers powered low and hard from a penalty corner.



In hot conditions, with the sweat pouring from the foreheads of the Australians’ heads not to be confused with the heavy watering the pitch got pre-game, it was the sigh of relief the favourites needed.



Only days earlier, the Kookaburras had been denied a crucial second warm-up match against the Netherlands, the hockey powerhouse who dumped Australia out in the quarter-finals in Rio, because their bus failed to show.



And when captain Alan Zalewski beautifully finished with a reverse stick finish soon after Australia was back in front.



The nerves at the back dissipating with every passing second on the pitch.



Daniel Beale’s goal early in the final quarter gave Australia an important, tension-relieving victory for a side expected to be in the gold medal match.



The Kookaburras take on India on Monday evening, while the Hockeyroos get their campaign underway on Sunday.



