2020 Olympic Games - Day 2
All times GMT +9
Men
24 Jul 2021 JPN v AUS (Pool A) 3 - 5
24 Jul 2021 NZL v IND (Pool A) 2 - 3
24 Jul 2021 NED v BEL (Pool B) 1 - 3
24 Jul 2021 ARG v ESP (Pool A) 1 - 1
24 Jul 2021 GBR v RSA (Pool B) 3 - 1
24 Jul 2021 CAN v GER (Pool B) 1 - 3 Q3
25 Jul 2021 18:30 IND v AUS (Pool A)
25 Jul 2021 19:00 JPN v ARG (Pool A)
25 Jul 2021 20:45 ESP v NZL (Pool A)
25 Jul 2021 21:15 RSA v NED (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|6
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Women
24 Jul 2021 20:45 NED v IND (Pool A)
24 Jul 2021 21:15 IRL v RSA (Pool A)
25 Jul 2021 09:30 GBR v GER (Pool A)
25 Jul 2021 10:00 AUS v ESP (Pool B)
25 Jul 2021 11:45 JPN v CHN (Pool B)
25 Jul 2021 12:15 NZL v ARG (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0