



The Hockeyroos claimed a critical opening round victory against rivals Spain on Sunday, winning 3-1 in a match that could be best described as a game of just six minutes.





Nerves, a lack of international matches and the intense Tokyo heat saw the Hockeyroos’ first game of the women’s hockey tournament look more like an end-to-end tennis match with both sides failing to dominate or convert goal-scoring opportunities.



And it’s not surprising. The Australian team has played just six international matches since March last year, have 10 players making their Games debut and are under the guidance of a new coach.



Hockey Australia media release