Mark Geenty





New Zealand’s Rose Keddell passes around Argentina forward Agustina Albertarrio in their pool B match. John Locher/AP



New Zealand’s women hockey players defied the heat and stunned world No 3 Argentina with a remarkable 3-0 win, to open their Tokyo Olympics campaign in the best possible fashion on Sunday.





Second half goals to Kelsey Smith, Hope Ralph and Holly Pearson - the latter scoring her first in international hockey - saw the world No 6 Black Sticks make a flying start to pool B in the race for the top-four to make the quarterfinals.



In searing 30degC-plus temperatures, the New Zealanders defended superbly to shut down numerous Argentina raids, and achieved a hugely significant win without two of their best players Stacey Michelsen and Samantha Charlton.



Both were injured, with Hockey New Zealand later saying in its match report that Michelsen (hamstring) and Charlton (hip) were ruled out as New Zealand beat Argentina for the first time in their fifth meeting at an Olympics.



Olivia Merry took over the captaincy and led a committed performance, as Argentina had 13 shots on goal to New Zealand’s five. Goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon epitomised the gutsy defence, her left glove swatting away two goalbound Argentina shots in the second half.



Merry said she was immensely proud of her team, looking to win a first Olympic medal after agonising fourth placings in London 2012 and Rio 2016.





Argentina and New Zealand line up before empty stands at Oi Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Julian Finney/Getty Images



“We knew we were going to have to come out strong, and with no international hockey for the last 15 months it’s hard to gauge where other teams are at. We really wanted to put in a good performance in our first game,” she told Sky Sport.



“It’s only the first game and there’s a long way to go in the tournament. It’s a really positive step in the right direction and there was some fantastic defence and fantastic players that we have. But winning one game doesn’t win you a gold medal. It’s a long road here.”



Both sides found it hard work in the height of a Japan summer day at Oi Hockey Stadium, with the mercury reading 32degC.



Having arrived from a New Zealand winter, the Black Sticks’ intensive heat training appeared to pay dividends, with wet towels cooling them under shade at each break.





Argentina midfield Sofia Toccalino and New Zealand defender Tessa Jopp, right, battle for possession. John Locher/AP



Under the guidance of performance physiologist Lorenz Kissling, who completed a thesis in heat acclimation, they tried to replicate the Tokyo temperatures using heat chambers, saunas, and submerging in a spa for upwards of 50 minutes back home.



A scoreless first half raised hopes for New Zealand who defended stoutly, defying Argentina who had four shots on goal to their opponents’ one.



It all opened up after the main break as the Black Sticks mounted some attacks and earned penalty corners.



Two goals in five minutes came from the set piece, with Smith pouncing on a saved drag flick from Stephanie Dickins, then Ralph deflecting a Megan Hull drag flick off the Argentina goalie after Olivia Shannon attacked into the circle.



New Zealand scrambled well at the other end as Argentina’s frustration built, then they drove in the final nail with seven minutes left. From a Black Sticks counter-attack, Tessa Jopp hit into the circle and Pearson slammed it home for a memorable first goal.



New Zealand must back up quickly, with a night match against world No 14 Japan late on Monday.



AT A GLANCE



Olympic women’s hockey tournament, pool B:



Black Sticks 3 (Kelsey Smith 35’, Hope Ralph 40’, Holly Pearson 53’) Argentina 0. HT: 0-0



Stuff