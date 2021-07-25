By Karien Jonckheere



It wasn’t the most successful of starts to their Olympic campaign for the South African women’s hockey team against Ireland in Tokyo, but it was certainly a night to remember for Charné Maddocks





The 23-year-old from Kimberley pulled on the green and gold for the first time – making her debut for the national team.



Maddocks was one of three SA debutants on the night, but the only one in the starting line-up.



“It was super-exciting. It went pretty well,” she beamed afterwards. “The nerves were in the first 30 seconds of the game when I had a chance but I think we came out well and played hard.



“It was quite overwhelming to be able to play at international level. I’m chuffed because I was quite nervous but I think I pulled through for my team and gave my best effort so it was pretty exciting. It’s just unlucky we couldn’t get the win today.”



Speaking about making her debut with Lerato Mahole and Edith Molikoe, Maddocks added: “We stepped on as juniors together to make a big impact so it was quite scary. It’s pretty special to make your debut at the world’s biggest event – the Olympic Games – so I’m quite pleased with myself.”



Having lost their opener 2-0 to Ireland, the South Africans now face the daunting task of taking on defending Olympic champions Great Britain in their next game on Monday.



“I think we need to go back to the drawing board and fix a few things. The first game is done, the nerves of being on the world’s biggest platform are over so we just need to come out and be better and bust it in the gut I think,” said Maddocks.



Earlier in the evening, the SA men’s hockey team put up an impressive fight against the British team, all square at 1-1 for much of the match. But they eventually succumbed 3-1 in their opener.



Supersport