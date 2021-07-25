Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

GB's Sam Ward in dream Olympic return after career-threatening injury

Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 26
Great Britain's Sam Ward made a dream return to Olympic action as his side won their men's hockey Pool B opener against South Africa.



Ward opened the scoring in Tokyo, 20 months after suffering a serious eye injury which threatened his career.

The 30-year-old struck from a penalty corner after just two minutes.

Matt Guise-Brown levelled from another penalty corner a minute later but second-half goals from Liam Ansell and Jack Waller gave GB a winning start.

With tough games against Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands to come, Danny Kerry's side needed a good display against one of the two Pool B teams ranked lower than them to boost their quarter-final hopes.

And while Great Britain were tested by their opponents early on, South Africa's ill-discipline cost them as the game went on.

Kerry's side next face Canada on Monday.

BBC Sport

