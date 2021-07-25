



The most shocking moment of this year's Olympics happened in the hockey match between Argentina and Spain when a player jabbed an opponent in the head with the stick.





After the 1-1 draw, Spain's David Alegre was struggling with cramp and an Argentina player was helping him stretch while he was on the floor.



Then, out of nowhere, Lucas Rossi came up to Alegre and hit him in the head with the stick in a bizarre, unprovoked attack.



The game had been played in good spirits but naturally a scuffle between both sets of players, with Rossi being grabbed by the throat.



His own teammates tried to calm Rossi down but he was absolutely furious.



The scenes prompted reaction aplenty on social media:



Sport Bible



Note: Lucas Rossi was suspended for the Japan - Argentina game on Sunday 25 meaning the Tournament Director suspended him for the incident