

Manpreet Singh against New Zealand



MM Somaya, captain of the Indian team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, knows the value of winning an opening match.





The former right-half reflected on a job well done by the Indian men’s team in their 3-2 win over a gritty New Zealand on Saturday while taking a quick trip down memory lane.



“We lost to the (erstwhile) Soviet Union 0-1 in our opener in Seoul and, in the final analysis, it cost us dear in terms of a semi-final place,” the Mumbai-based Somaya said.



“Today’s victory could be attributed to the high level of fitness that the team enjoys. The point to note is that, both in attack and defence, India, thanks to impressive fitness, outnumbered the opposition.



“India had more players around the ball than New Zealand and that enables you to gain the upper hand even if you don’t exhibit flair and skill,” Somaya revealed.



“The team did not flinch in the wake of hot weather, kept calm and composure after going behind, performed at penalty corners when it came to scoring and did equally well in defending during the setpiece with Amit Rohidas the exemplary first rusher.”



And last, but by no means the least, Somaya was all praise for the iconic Sreejesh in goal.



“His saves went a long way to bring India full points and, along with all the above factors in place, things augur well for India in games to come,” Somaya enthused.



Stick2Hockey.com