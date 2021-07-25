S2H Team







P.R. Sreejesh gift wrapped and presented his team three precious points from a 3-2 victory over New Zealand in the 2020 Men’s Olympic hockey opener in Tokyo on Saturday.





The talismanic goalkeeper playing his 237th international match brought off three breathtaking saves in the last pulsating moments of the match against a determined onslaught by the Black Sticks to bring more relief than elation to the camp.



Fourth-ranked India started and ended the Pool A match at the Oi stadium against a team four rungs lower on the backfoot when The Kiwis took the lead in the sixth minute through Kane Russel from the first of nine penalty corners forced by his team.



Rupinder Pal Singh equalized from a penalty stroke following his own drag flick from a penalty corner in the 10th minute.



Harmanpreet Singh, who struck the crosspiece with India’s first penalty corner in the second minute, put India 2-1 up in the 26th minute from the third such award with a drag flick that gave goalkeeper Leon Hayward no chance.



The sturdy defender then scored his second goal to make it 3-1 after Rupinder played the ‘slip ball’ to perfection from India’s fourth penalty corner.



New Zealand gained a lifeline with time running out in the third quarter when the predatory Stephen Jenness scored from close range after Nick Wilson crossed from the right.



An opening win in a gruelling tournament with the heat and humidity thrown in could be termed a perfect start, especially with India’s historical anxieties in kick-starting a campaign.



And as Manpreet Singh’s men cool down and gear up for their next encounter – an imposing challenge in the form of World No. 1 Australia on the morrow – one reflects on a victory as vindication of coach Graham Reid’s faith in percentage players and a focus on fitness.



The defence led by sprightly Birendra Lakra stood firm, the penalty corner attack and defence worked well, the referral calls were spot on and the final and most important cog, the last line of defence in the shape of Sreejesh, made a telling difference.



The veteran brings more to the team than his heart-stopping saves and his cohesion with the back four is going to be a factor that will count in challenges to come.



India, however, may do well to induce some creativity in the attack. The customary flair associated with a team with a rich past came at a premium even as a refreshing adeptness at using the aerial ball set up promising situations for circle entries and shots on goal.



Much has been said about the absence of the skilful Akashdeep Singh and speedy SV Sunil in the squad and the task will now be largely that of Mandeep and the sublime Lalit Upadhyay’s to step up the ante as the pool hots up.



