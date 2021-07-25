2020 Olympic Games - Day 3
Tokyo (JPN)
All times GMT +9
Men
25 Jul 2021 IND v AUS (Pool A) 1 - 7
25 Jul 2021 JPN v ARG (Pool A) 1 - 2
25 Jul 2021 ESP v NZL (Pool A) 3 - 2 Q4
25 Jul 2021 RSA v NED (Pool B) 3 - 2 HT
26 Jul 2021 09:30 GER v BEL (Pool B)
26 Jul 2021 11:45 GBR v CAN (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|6
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|India
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|4
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|Japan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|3
|2
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|6
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Women
25 Jul 2021 GBR v GER (Pool A) 1 - 2
25 Jul 2021 AUS v ESP (Pool B) 3 - 1
25 Jul 2021 JPN v CHN (Pool B) 3 - 4
25 Jul 2021 NZL v ARG (Pool B) 3 - 0
26 Jul 2021 10:00 NED v IRL (Pool A
26 Jul 2021 12:15 AUS v CHN (Pool B)
26 Jul 2021 18:30 RSA v GBR (Pool A)
26 Jul 2021 19:00 ARG v ESP (Pool B)
26 Jul 2021 20:45 JPN v NZL (Pool B)
26 Jul 2021 21:15 GER v IND (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|6
|India
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|China
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|5
|Spain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|6
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0