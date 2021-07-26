Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Rampant Hockeyroos hit China for six

Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments



They may have been an unknown entity going into the tournament, but Katrina Powell’s Hockeyroos are the talk of Tokyo after a crushing 6-0 defeat of China to make it two-from-two in their Olympic campaign.



The world number two side went into the Pool rounds with just six international matches to their credit due to Australian border closures, but a lack of match play hasn’t hampered their success.

Powell predicted the unknown quality of the Hockeyroos would provide her team an advantage in the pool matches, and it has. Australia holds top position in Pool B with two wins and an impressive overall goal tally of nine.

But it was the work ethic of the Hockeyroos that impressed all those at the Oi Hockey Stadium. The hockey world is abuzz with excitement at the possibility that three-time Olympian Powell could help the national side return to the glory era of 1988-2000.

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.