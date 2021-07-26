



They may have been an unknown entity going into the tournament, but Katrina Powell’s Hockeyroos are the talk of Tokyo after a crushing 6-0 defeat of China to make it two-from-two in their Olympic campaign.





The world number two side went into the Pool rounds with just six international matches to their credit due to Australian border closures, but a lack of match play hasn’t hampered their success.



Powell predicted the unknown quality of the Hockeyroos would provide her team an advantage in the pool matches, and it has. Australia holds top position in Pool B with two wins and an impressive overall goal tally of nine.



But it was the work ethic of the Hockeyroos that impressed all those at the Oi Hockey Stadium. The hockey world is abuzz with excitement at the possibility that three-time Olympian Powell could help the national side return to the glory era of 1988-2000.



Hockey Australia media release