

SA hockey (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)



After their gritty display against Great Britain on Saturday, the South African men's hockey team were left shattered on Sunday after a 5-3 defeat to the Netherlands in their Pool B clash at the Tokyo Olympics.





South Africa will be particularly unhappy that they threw away a 3-0 lead against the European Champions.



Goals from Mustapha Cassiem, Dayaan Cassiem and Tevin Kok saw South Africa in control in the second quarter.



But the experienced Netherlands side fought their way back into the match, scoring through Mirco Pruijser, Thijs van Dam and Thierry Brinkman to draw the teams level just after half-time.



Further goals from Mink van der Weerden and Pruijser put the game beyond doubt.



South Africa have one game left in Pool B when they face Belgium at 11:30 on Tuesday.



