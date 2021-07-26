Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments


SA hockey (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

After their gritty display against Great Britain on Saturday, the South African men's hockey team were left shattered on Sunday after a 5-3 defeat to the Netherlands in their Pool B clash at the Tokyo Olympics.



South Africa will be particularly unhappy that they threw away a 3-0 lead against the European Champions.

Goals from Mustapha Cassiem, Dayaan Cassiem and Tevin Kok saw South Africa in control in the second quarter.

But the experienced Netherlands side fought their way back into the match, scoring through Mirco Pruijser, Thijs van Dam and Thierry Brinkman to draw the teams level just after half-time.

Further goals from Mink van der Weerden and Pruijser put the game beyond doubt.

South Africa have one game left in Pool B when they face Belgium at 11:30 on Tuesday.

News24

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.