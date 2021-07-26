

India goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh attempts unsuccessfully to prevent a goal during a Pool A hockey match against Australia in Tokyo on Sunday. Australia won 7-1.



A string of disappointments early on followed by a humiliating defeat in the afternoon ruined India’s Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics.





If the fancied shooting squad drew a blank for the second successive day, there was an early exit for tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner debutant Ankita Raina in women’s doubles.



And then in swimming two youngsters failed to qualify for the semi-finals in their respective events. Gymnast Pranati Nayak of Bengal also could not earn a berth in the all-round final.



But nothing was more debilitating than the 1-7 rout India suffered at the hands of world No. 1 Australia in men’s hockey.



The mighty Kookaburras simply toyed with the Indian defence after the first quarter and scored goals at will to comfortably secure their second consecutive win in the competition.



This was India’s biggest loss since Australian Graham Reid took charge of the team as coach in April 2019.



Australia looked dominant and were in complete control from the onset, scoring goals through Daniel Beale (10th minute), Joshua Beltz (26th), Andrew Flynn Ogilvie (23rd), Jeremy Hayward (21st), Blake Govers (40th, 42nd) and Tim Brand (51st) to secure the easy win.



India’s lone goal was scored by Dilpreet Singh in the 34th minute.



The Telegraph, India