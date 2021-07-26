2020 Olympic Games - Day 4
Tokyo (JPN)
All times GMT +9
Men
26 Jul 2021 GER v BEL (Pool B) 1 - 3
26 Jul 2021 GBR v CAN (Pool B) 3 - 1
27 Jul 2021 09:30 ARG v AUS (Pool A)
27 Jul 2021 10:00 IND v ESP (Pool A)
27 Jul 2021 11:45 JPN v NZL (Pool A)
27 Jul 2021 12:15 GER v GBR (Pool B)
27 Jul 2021 18:30 BEL v RSA(Pool B)
27 Jul 2021 21:15 GER v IND (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|6
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|India
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|5
|Spain
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|6
|Japan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|1
|Great Britain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|1
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|5
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|0
|6
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|0
Women
26 Jul 2021 NED v IRL (Pool A 4 - 0
26 Jul 2021 AUS v CHN (Pool B) 6 - 0
26 Jul 2021 RSA v GBR (Pool A) 1 - 4
26 Jul 202 ARG v ESP (Pool B) 1 - 0 Q4
26 Jul 2021 20:45 JPN v NZL (Pool B)
26 Jul 2021 21:15 GER v IND (Pool A)
27 Jul 2021 - Rest Day
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Great Britain
|2
|01
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Ireland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|5
|India
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-5
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|4
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|5
|Spain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|6
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0