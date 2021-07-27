Aaron Goile





Japan and the Black Sticks played out a thrilling draw in their Olympic hockey clash. Francois Nel/Getty Images



The Black Sticks men’s hockey hopes at the Tokyo Olympics have taken a big dent, after being unable to clinch an expected victory over Japan.





In a thrilling encounter at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Tuesday, the teams fought out a 2-2 draw in heaving rain, which served to dampen New Zealand’s quarterfinal hopes, after a missed Kane Russell penalty stroke proved costly.



Japan are the only side in Pool A with a lower world ranking (15) than the Kiwis (eight), with the latter now facing the prospect of potentially needing points out of their last two group games, against world No 2 Australia and defending Olympic champions Argentina, in order to progress.



Despite twice fighting back after trailing, the Black Sticks at times only had themselves to blame, after several sloppy moments with the ball opened the door for the hosts, who had just six shots to New Zealand’s 14, and just one penalty corner to six. But their two goals were beauties.



After a second quarter where neither team was able to alter the 1-1 halftime scoreline, the third period was an all-action affair, as the heavens opened in a big way to only add to the drama.



In the space of five minutes in the middle of the quarter, the Black Sticks suffered a double whammy thanks to two massive moments.



The first saw Russell unable to convert his golden opportunity from the spot – instead firing high left and onto the post – and to rub salt into that wound, Japan then re-found the lead thanks to an outstanding half-field run from Kenta Tanaka, who showed superb stickwork and sent a brilliant strike low left past the outstretched Leon Hayward.



New Zealand did hit back a couple of minutes later, with a Nick Wilson video referral proving crucial to win his side a penalty corner, and while they didn’t score first time, Sam Lane – a standout for the men in white – cashed in from the next set-piece opportunity straight after.





Koji Yamasaki celebrates after his stunning early goal for Japan. Francois Nel/Getty Images



Less than 30 seconds into the final quarter, Black Sticks veteran Shea McAleese limped off with a left leg injury, but the Kiwis kept themselves in the hunt to bag the three points.



Hayward made a fine reflex save from a penalty corner, then Lane rattled a heavy shot on target, before a final-minute attack looked likely, only for no reward.



Earlier, Japan had opened the scoring in just the third minute thanks to a sensational individual effort from Koji Yamasaki, who went on a mazy run down the left and delicately flicked home, before bursting into wild celebrations in front of a TV camera at the spectator-less stadium.



But, having been set back on their heels and forced into plenty of defending, New Zealand struck back inside the final five minutes of the first quarter, profiting from their first penalty corner opportunity, when Lane’s initial shot was saved, but Wilson was able to latch onto the rebound and slot home.



The Kiwis made a strong start to the second quarter, and went within inches of taking the lead, with their penalty corner deflected by Japan goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa onto the post.



They enjoyed the better of things throughout that 15-minute period and went close on a few more occasions, but just couldn’t find the decisive blow.



And in the end, that proved a major problem.



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks 2 (Nick Wilson, Sam Lane) Japan 2 (Koji Yamasaki, Kenta Tanaka).



