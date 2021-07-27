The experienced coach mentioned that defence will be India’s USP at Tokyo 2020.



Fullback Rupinder Pal Singh, one of the best drag flickers in the world, scored a brace while Simranjeet Singh struck one in India's 3-0 win against Spain in the men's hockey Pool A match at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.





Former India head coach Harendra Singh pointed that India’s biggest strength will be the telepathic understanding between goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and the defenders, namely Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra.



“All these five defenders are capable of playing any position with great defending skill and overlapping. We have three most powerful drag-flickers and one hard hitter in team which is a unique proposition of the team. Defenders are the biggest strength of the Indian team,” Singh told Olympics.com.



The likes of Rohidas, Lakra, Pal and Singh are adept at drag-flicks, which is one of the unique strengths of the Indian men’s hockey team.





“Harmanpreet, Rupinder and Rohidas are world class drag-flickers and I am sure they will put lot of masala in this Olympics with their unique style of flick.



“The Indian team has over a period of time developed a variety of drag-flickers which can give any custodian in the world a hard time,” he mentioned.



Manpreet Singh guided India to a silver at 2018 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy as they lost to Australia on penalties. Under him, the team had become defensively compact. Since then, Graham Reid has changed the style of play as the men’s team are not just defensively solid but always look capable of scoring against any opposition.



India are clubbed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Spain. They will be looking to win their first medal in hockey since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where they won gold.



