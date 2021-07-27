The Indian hockey team came back strongly against Spain after a heavy loss to Australia



By Soham Mukherjee





Picture by WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/FRANK UIJLENBROEK



The Indian hockey team showed character and composure to bounce back from a 7-1 loss against world no. 1 Australia to win 3-0 against Spain in a group stage match in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.





It was Simranjeet Singh (14') who opened the scoring for India while Rupinder Pal Singh (15', 51') added two more goals to his tally to continue his fine form.



Former India international who was part of the squad in Rio Olympics, VR Raghunath heaped praise on Graham Reid's men after the clinical performance from the boys.



"It was a clean win today. The boys showed their maturity to come back so well after the heavy loss. In just one day break they picked up their pieces and put in a great team effort. The penalty corner was perfectly taken by Rupinder. We could have done better in the third and fourth quarters and scored some more goals to reduce the goal difference. Simranjeet came in as a new player and he did the job perfectly. I expect the same calmness and composure from the players in the next two matches," told Olympics.com.



Raghunath believes that the comprehensive win over Spain will help them get over the earlier disappointment.



"We just could not solve the Australian puzzle. But these things do happen in Olympics. Therefore the group stage is so important. You can lose one game and then change the tactics and come back stronger. We lost the match in the second quarter. Against tough teams, the key is to take each quarter afresh as a new match. This team has the calibre and be in a positive mind. This will help them get over the earlier disappointment."





VR Raghunath with PR Srejeesh



In both the wins against New Zealand and Spain respectively, PR Sreejesh stood tall and put in impressive performances which helped India get over the line. His performance against Spain especially deserves special mention as it comes at the back of a humiliating loss.



"I have played with Sreejesh for over a decade. He was even my roommate. He is a very strong character and can bounce back strongly. He analyses it in his mind and we saw within 24 hours he is coming back in a new avatar. He had let that go, his performance against Australia and it was evident from his display today. Keeping a clean sheet in an Olympic game is the most difficult thing and he did that today. No doubt he is one of the top keepers in the world," said Raghunath.



Going ahead India will face reigning Olympic champions Argentina and Japan on July 29 and 30 respectively. India had toured Argentina earlier this year and came back with four wins, and one draw and loss each. Hence Reid's men will look to make the most of their know-how of the Argentine team and get another three points.



"The key in the next two games will e taking the lead early. It gives you a psychological advantage and when you have two world-class drag flickers in Rupinder and Harmanpreet, we should make the most of them. Get in the circle and get those penalty corners," stated Raghunath.



India are currently second in Group A with six points from three matches.



