By Soham Mukherjee







India men’s hockey team bounced back after the 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Australia to register their second win at Tokyo 2020, downing Spain 3-0 in their third Group A game on Tuesday.





Rupinder Pal Singh’s brace and a goal from Simranjeet Singh helped India ease past Spain with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh keeping his first clean-sheet at Tokyo 2020.



The Men In Blue won their opening game in the competition against New Zealand 3-2 and are currently placed in the second position in Group A.



Coach Graham Reid however, stated that the team needs to improve ahead of their final two games against Argentina and Japan on July 29 and 30 respectively.



“(It was a) Better result today, but a lot of things to work on from an improvement perspective. The fact that we gave too many corners, that's always a concern when that happens. But the team did really well in terms of defending the penalty corner,” said Graham Reid.



The 57-year-old coach pointed out that India took their foot off the gas after going 2-0 up in the first 15 minutes and struggled briefly in the second quarter, consequently with Spain in the ascendancy.



“The first quarter was played very well, we could move the ball really well and it was exactly what we planned to do. I think 2-0 is the worse score in hockey because after that we were relaxed and we struggled a bit in the second and third quarter to get back in the game. We managed to do that in the fourth quarter and tried to play simple hockey and that's what we ended up doing,” observed Reid.



India will hope to progress to the semi-finals at least this time around, having lost in the quarter-finals to Belgium at Rio 2016.



