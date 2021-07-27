Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

After disaster against Australia, Indian men's hockey team defeat Spain 3-0 in Group A

Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 26
India inch closer to a quarter-final berth after winning 3-0 against Spain in the third game of Group A.


Hockey India Twitter

The India men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 in their third Group A game in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch on Tuesday.



This result comes two days after the team was subjected to a 1-7 thrashing at the hands of Australia on Sunday.

In the first quarter, India took the lead as Simranjeet Singh scored the goal and the early nerves for the Manpreet Singh-led side eased a bit.

Soon after Rupinder Pal Singh scored as well, giving India a 2-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.No goals were scored in the second and third quarters, and India held on to the 2-0 lead.

However, Spain was looking good while making attacking moves, and India had a tough task in holding them off.

In the fourth quarter, Rupinder scored one more goal as he successfully converted from a penalty corner, and hence India gained a 3-0 lead.

In the end, India managed to hold on and walked away with a victory. Before the match against Spain, India had defeated New Zealand but lost to Australia.

Daily News & Analysis

