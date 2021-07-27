A double from Rupinder Pal Singh and a field goal from Simranjeet Singh helped India defeat Spain 3-0 in a men's hockey Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics.





Rupinder Pal Singh of India celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Spain at the Tokyo Olympics. - REUTERS



Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored three goals between them as India beat Spain 3-0 in a men's encounter at the Oi Hockey Stadium's South Pitch on Tuesday.





With this victory, India (six points) moved to the second spot in Pool A of the Tokyo Olympics, just behind Australia (nine) which defeated Argentina (four) 5-2 earlier in the day.



The Indians were thumped 1-7 by the Australians in their last outing, mainly due to their defensive frailty. But the India back-line produced a spirited performance against Spain this time around.



Simranjeet and Rupinder scored within 90 seconds of each other in the first quarter to put the Spaniards on the back foot straightaway. The second and third quarters were goalless as Spain struggled to finish chances and the Indian defenders stayed solid.



Rupinder followed his penalty-stroke goal in the 15th minute with a penalty-corner conversion in the 51st. India eventually managed to keep the clean sheet and claim three points.



India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in its opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, is yet to register a win in the competition.



Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.



The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champion Argentina on Thursday.



