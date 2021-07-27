The Indian men’s hockey team climbed to second place in the six-team group after three matches. The top four qualify for the quarter-finals.



By Ritu Sejwal





Picture by WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/FRANK UIJLENBROEK



The Indian men’s hockey team tasted success for the second time at the Tokyo Olympics as Manpreet Singh and his men beat Spain 3-0 in their third Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.





Simranjeet Singh (14th minute), Rupinder Pal Singh (15th minute, 51st minute) scored for the Indian hockey team as the Spanish forwards failed to convert.



Coming on the back of a crushing 7-1 loss to Australia, India started dominating early on, keeping the ball in the Spanish side. The Indian hockey team had an opening in the ninth minute when Mandeep Singh dribbled past the Spanish defenders but team-mate Hardik Singh fell short.



Spain slowly found their lost ground and their first penalty in the 11th minute, but Surender Kumar’s stick averted the threat.



With just three minutes remaining in the first quarter, world No. 9 Spain looked for every moment to get the board running but it was India, ranked fourth, that delivered.



A long pass from Amit Rohidas was rightly received and converted by Simranjeet Singh in the 14th minute. From then on it was India’s game, earning three successive penalty corners, resulting in a penalty stroke. Indian drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh made no mistake and got the better of Spanish goalkeeper Francisco Juncosa Cortes for a 2-0 lead a minute later.



Spain dominated the second quarter with goal-scoring opportunities and built pressure on their opponents with a penalty which was later reversed by a successful referral by India.



The Spanish forwards, almost desperately, attacked from the left flank but India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and the defenders were too strong to breach. Spain then failed to convert a penalty in the 24th minute. This was their fourth penalty corner of the match.



In the third quarter, captain Miguel Delas was handed a yellow card for an additional Spanish player on the field. A yellow card forces five minutes’ suspension. Dilpreet Singh and Sumit’s attempts in the 34th and 37th minute, respectively, were saved by the Spanish goalkeeper Francisco Juncosa Cortes.



Spain built an attack and had their shot with six seconds remaining when an attempt found the Indian net after the hooter. Spain got their fifth penalty from a video referral which was successfully defended. The scoreline, however, remained in favour of India 2-0.



Having played two quarters on the defensive, India extended the lead to 3-0 when Rupinder converted a penalty corner in the 51st minute. This was Rupinder’s second goal of the match and the third in Tokyo.



Spain counterattacked with three successive penalty corners in the 54th minute and another in the 57th minute, but PR Sreejesh averted the threat each time.



The win over Spain puts India second in Pool A with six points behind Australia (nine points). The top four teams in the pool will qualify for the quarter-finals. Each team plays five matches in the group stage.



The Indian men’s hockey team has played three matches at Tokyo 2020 so far. India won their opener against New Zealand 3-2 and then lost 7-1 to Australia.



India will play their fourth pool A match against defending Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.



Olympic Channel