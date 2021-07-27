Great Britain women's hockey team beat South Africa as men defeat Canada
Ellie Rayer netted twice as the Great Britain women's hockey team got the defence of their Olympic title back on track with a 4-1 win over South Africa.
Rayer scored just before half-time to cancel out Nicole Walraven's opener and then struck again on 50 minutes.
In between, two quick-fire third-quarter strikes from Lily Owsley and Laura Unsworth had put GB, who lost their opening game, in control.
Earlier, a Liam Ansell double helped the GB men beat Canada 3-1.
Sam Ward set up Ansell to finish off a fine team move for the opener after half-time and then found the net himself with a low drive from a penalty corner.
Canada's Floris van Son scored late on before Ansell turned in a Phil Roper assist to make it two wins out of two.
BBC Sport