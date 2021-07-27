Ellie Rayer netted twice as the Great Britain women's hockey team got the defence of their Olympic title back on track with a 4-1 win over South Africa.





Rayer scored just before half-time to cancel out Nicole Walraven's opener and then struck again on 50 minutes.



In between, two quick-fire third-quarter strikes from Lily Owsley and Laura Unsworth had put GB, who lost their opening game, in control.



Earlier, a Liam Ansell double helped the GB men beat Canada 3-1.



Sam Ward set up Ansell to finish off a fine team move for the opener after half-time and then found the net himself with a low drive from a penalty corner.



Canada's Floris van Son scored late on before Ansell turned in a Phil Roper assist to make it two wins out of two.



