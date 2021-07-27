2020 Olympic Games - Day 5
Tokyo (JPN)
All times GMT +9
Men
27 Jul 2021 ARG v AUS (Pool A) 2 - 5
27 Jul 2021 IND v ESP (Pool A) 3 - 0
27 Jul 2021 JPN v NZL (Pool A) 2 - 2
27 Jul 2021 GER v GBR (Pool B) 5 - 1
27 Jul 2021 BEL v RSA(Pool B) 9 - 4
27 Jul 2021 21:15 GER v IND (Pool B)
28 Jul 2021 18:30 JPN v ESP (Pool A)
28 Jul 2021 18:30 AUS v NZL (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|6
|11
|9
|2
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|4
|4
|Argentina
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|5
|Japan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|1
|6
|Spain
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|6
|9
|9
|2
|Great Britain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|3
|5
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|0
|6
|South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|17
|-9
|0
Women
27 Jul 2021 - Rest Day
28 Jul 2021 09:30 NED v IRSA (Pool A)
28 Jul 2021 10:00 GBR v IND (Pool A)
28 Jul 2021 11:45 NZL v ESP (Pool B)
28Jul 2021 12:15 GER v IRL (Pool A)
28 Jul 2021 18:30 JPN v AUS (Pool B)
28 Jul 2021 19:00 ARG v CHN (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Great Britain
|2
|01
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Ireland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|5
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-5
|0
|6
|India
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|5
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|6
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0