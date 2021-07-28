



Hockey Australia is saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Ian Cochrane, one of Perth’s most respected corporate lawyers and company directors.





Mr Cochrane chaired several prominent companies, including ASX-listed Perenti (formally Ausdrill) and Dacian Gold and private companies including Wright Prospecting and Ardross Group.



Perenti Managing Director Mark Norwell said he remembered Mr Cochrane for his strength and resolve, and his absolute integrity.



He highlighted Mr Cochrane’s role in bringing together mining contractors Ausdrill and Barminco to form Perenti.



“That came down to Ian’s resolve to bring together two iconic brands in WA mining,” Mr Norwell said.



Mr Cochrane also contributed to hockey through Ausdrill’s long-running sponsorship of the Hockeyroos.



Hockey WA President Michael Henderson described Mr Cochrane as an amazing person.



“He was passionate and a driving force behind the WA Ballet over many years and equally passionate about sport,” Mr Henderson said.



“Hockey in Australia and the Hockeyroos in particular benefited enormously from his support.”



He is survived by his wife Rosana, his daughters Kelly and Kate and three grandchildren.



Hockey Australia media release