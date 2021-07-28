

New Zealand's Liz Thompson passes against Spain's Belen Iglesias in their pool match. John Locher/AP



New Zealand’s Black Sticks women suffered their first hockey defeat of these Olympic Games, losing 2-1 to Spain on Wednesday.





A sluggish first half cost the New Zealanders who trailed 2-0 at the main break to an impressive Spanish side, before Kelsey Smith struck back with a 35th-minute goal.



Playing in white for the first time this tournament in the intense heat, the Black Sticks had the better of the second half but could not convert their chances.



A penalty corner with 1min 30sec remaining – just their second of the match – gave Olivia Merry a chance to level the scores but her shot was blocked.



New Zealand, ranked sixth, made a stunning start by beating Argentina 3-0 and Japan 2-1, while world No 7 Spain were winless after conceding six goals against Australia and Argentina.



Next up in pool B for the Black Sticks are arch-rivals Australia early on Friday (12.15am NZ time), with the top-four sides from the group to qualify for the quarterfinals.



The loss relegated New Zealand to second in pool B behind their trans-Tasman neighbours.



Spain looked clearly the better side in the first half and had 10 shots on goal to the Black Sticks’ three. Their first goal in the sixth minute saw Belen Iglesias dispossess Megan Hull, who looked to have saved a goal, and slot home from close range.





Black Sticks player Megan Hull sends one long against Spain. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



Then Spain converted a penalty corner to double their lead in the 22nd minute, with defender Stephanie Dickins unlucky to have the ball deflect off her arm.



Near-misses from Rose Keddell and Hope Ralph late in the half kept them scoreless at the main break.



Players kept cool on the sideline by dipping their arms in ice baths, with misting fans and wet towels also providing relief from the heat.



New Zealand were much livelier in the second half and, five minutes in, Smith charged into the circle and slotted home off a Spanish defender.



Long, accurate passing put the Black Sticks on attack and gave them chances but Spain’s defence was solid. Julia King had a one on one with the goalkeeper well saved and the Black Sticks’ first penalty corner was not awarded until the 53rd minute.



They started to get desperate in search of the draw and from another penalty corner, Merry had her chance with 90sec left but her shot was blocked and it was game over.



AT A GLANCE



Olympics women’s hockey, pool B:



Spain 2 (Belen Iglesias 6, Lola Riera 22) Black Sticks 1 (Kelsey Smith 35). HT: 2-0.



Stuff