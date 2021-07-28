India wasted several chances as Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley and Grace Balsdon scored for Great Britain to hand the defending champion its second consecutive win in Pool A.



Shyam Vasudevan





Great Britain's Hannah Martin (C) celebrates after scoring against India in a women's pool A Tokyo 2020 match at the Oi Hockey Stadium. - AFP



The Indian women's hockey team slumped to its third successive loss as defending champion Great Britain cruised to a commanding 4-1 win in their Pool A game at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.





India needed at least a point to better its chances of progressing to the quarterfinals, but the loss means it’s now an all or nothing situation for Sjoerd Marijne's team -- it has to win the remaining games against Ireland and South Africa and hope the Irish don't beat the British in the final group match to help it finish in the fourth spot.



The top four teams from each group will advance to the last-eight stage. Great Britain got off to a dream start as Hannah Martin scored just 73 seconds into the game. The early setback served as a rude jolt for the Indians, who regrouped well but were simply outplayed.



The British fielded a watertight defence and offered the Indians little to no room. Playing an aggressive high press, they choked Rani Rampal’s side for space and shut out any chances in the penalty circle. Martin struck again in the 19th minute to double her side’s lead.



She fought off a challenge from a defender before twisting and squeezing her shot into the back of the goal. The Indians responded sharply four minutes later when Gurjit Kaur's drag-flick off a penalty corner was turned in by Sharmila Devi.



Marijne's half-time talk made a difference as the Indians seized control in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The side won three successive penalty corners but found no way past the defence.



Lily Owsley restored Britain's two-goal cushion in the 41st as she scooped the ball past Savita Punia and Grace Balsdon converted a penalty stroke, three minutes from time.



Britain is now placed third in the standings, while India is fifth, above South Africa, on goal difference. The Indian women will next be in action on Friday when they face Ireland.



Sportstar