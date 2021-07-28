Great Britain women's hockey team continued the defence of their Olympic title with a convincing 4-1 victory against India in pool A.





Hannah Martin opened the scoring in the first minute and doubled her tally with a backhand shot in the second quarter.



Sharmila Devi pulled a goal back for India but Lily Owsley netted from close range to restore Britain's cushion.



In the closing stages Grace Balsdon stepped up to convert a penalty stroke into the top left corner.



The victory temporarily moved Britain into second in the pool but they have now moved down into third following Germany's 4-2 win over Ireland.



Lisa Altenburg scored twice with Cecile Pieper grabbing the other as the Germans built a commanding lead in the match.



Elena Tice pulled one back in the third quarter and Hannah McLoughlin fired past Germany goalkeeper Julia Sonntag to give Ireland hope in the final minutes.



However, Germany were too strong and Franzisca Hauke added a fourth before the final buzzer - despite a lengthy video review where Ireland claimed keeper Ayeisha McFerran was obstructed in the build-up.



The defeat sees Ireland stay fourth in pool A, while Germany are now level with leaders the Netherlands on nine points.



Great Britain's Tokyo 2020 campaign got off to a poor start last Sunday with a 2-1 defeat against Germany.



The Rio 2016 gold medallists got themselves back on track with a 4-1 win against South Africa.



They face the Netherlands on Thursday, while Ireland play India on Friday.



The top four teams from each of the two groups of six progress to the knockout stage.



BBC Sport