By Ritu Sejwal





Picture by Getty Images



The Indian women’s hockey team failed to convert its chances to lose 4-1 to defending Olympic champions Great Britain in its Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.





This is the Indian team’s third consecutive defeat in as many outings at Tokyo 2020.



Hannah Martin (2), Lily Owsley and Grace Balsdon contributed for Great Britain while Sharmila Devi’s goal was the only silver lining for India.



Led by Hollie Pearne-Webb, Great Britain needed only 75 seconds to find an opening when Shona McCallin took a straight shot from the circle. It was brilliantly saved by Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia, but Hannah Martin deflected the rebound to score the first goal.



Great Britain largely kept the ball in possession and got their first penalty corner in the 10th minute but keeper Savita Punia blocked. The Indian women then gave away two successive penalty corners in the 12th minute to end the first quarter trailing 1-0.



Great Britain caught the Indians off guard at the beginning of the second quarter when Shona McCallin took a shot, which was saved by Savita, but Hannah Martin collected the rebound again to extend the lead in the 19th minute.



Despite trailing 2-0, the Indian women didn’t lose hope and captain Rani Rampal came close in the 22nd minute. It was in the 23rd minute that a successful penalty corner variation from Gurjit Kaur and a final touch from Sharmila Devi got India’s first breakthrough.



The Indians had an opportunity to equalise in the 27th minute but couldn’t capitalise on the penalty corner.



In the third quarter, the Indian women’s hockey team dominated and managed to up its attack with three successive penalty corners but failed to convert. Soon enough, Great Britain launched a counter to get a penalty, but the scoreline remained unchanged.



The quarter featured some high-intensity action as both teams continued to launch attacks. India captain Rani Rampal initiated a counter in the 37th minute, resulting in a penalty corner. This was India’s fourth penalty of the quarter and seventh in the match.



Great Britain extended their lead to 3-1 in the 41st minute. India saved a penalty but lost ball possession with Lily Owsley collecting a pass from Shona McCallin to get the goal.



Indian forwards Vandana Kataria and Monika opened their chances but were mostly outnumbered by the British defenders.



Two successive penalty corners to Britain in the 57th minute resulted in a penalty stroke and Grace Balsdon extended the lead to 4-1.



India, earlier, lost to world No. 1 the Netherlands (5-1) and world No. 2 Germany (2-0).



The Indian women’s hockey team is currently fifth in the Pool A standings without any points ahead of South Africa by goal difference.



India will take on world No. 7 Ireland on Friday next.



