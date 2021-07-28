The South African Women knew they would be up against it as they took on the World and European Champions Netherlands in Tokyo this morning. Playing the morning game for the first time would also throw in the small matter of heat for the young South Africa side to contend with.





One player who seemed to use the heat to inspire her own performance was South African flag bearer Phumelela Mbande who, on her 50th cap, produced one of her finest performances. The South African shot stopper stood firm for 15 penalty corners, only conceding on 2. And although she conceded 5 goals, she made a remarkable 18 saves in a performance that embodies the South African grit and determination.



Netherlands opened the scoring through the devastating Matla early in the second chukka after a goalless first quarter. The timing of the goal would have been disappointing after such a good first quarter, but the South Africans continued their focused approach and found themselves still only one goal down at the break.



The work and pressure were starting to tell on the South Africans and in the third quarter they added 2 more goals that made the game safe. Matla scoring with a mishit that caught Mbande off guard and Keetels added one more before the break.



South Africa were determined to keep the score line down and showed some great working in cleaning up the rebounds and clearing the efforts, while offering good support to Mbande when she made a save. Mbande was pulling off her own masterclass, with the highlight a remarkable stick save from a Matla drag flick.



But with time running out Alyson Annan’s team made it comfortable with two more goals. Albers and Verscoor the goalscorers as the gap between the teams was extended to 5-0. That is how the game would end. Netherlands continues their march to a potential gold medal, while the South Africans will now prepare for the game against European Championship silver medallists Germany on Friday



SA Hockey Association media release