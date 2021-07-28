2020 Olympic Games - Day 6
Tokyo (JPN)
All times GMT +9
Men
28 Jul 2021 18:30 JPN v ESP (Pool A)
28 Jul 2021 18:30 AUS v NZL (Pool A)
29 Jul 2021 09:30 IND v EARG (Pool A)
29 Jul 2021 10:00 BEL v CAN (Pool B)
29 Jul 2021 11:45 RSA v GER (Pool B)
29 Jul 2021 12:15 NED v GBR (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|6
|11
|9
|2
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|4
|4
|Argentina
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|5
|Japan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|1
|6
|Spain
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|6
|9
|9
|2
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|5
|8
|6
|3
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|8
|2
|6
|4
|Great Britain
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|0
|6
|5
|South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|17
|-9
|0
|6
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|14
|-10
|0
Women
28 Jul 2021 NED v IRSA (Pool A) 5 - 0
28 Jul 2021 GBR v IND (Pool A 4 - 1
28 Jul 2021 NZL v ESP (Pool B) 1 - 2
28Jul 2021 GER v IRL (Pool A) 4 - 2
28 Jul 2021 JPN v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 1
28 Jul 2021 ARG v CHN (Pool B) 3 - 1 Q4
29 Jul 2021 18:30 ESP v CHN (Pool B)
29 Jul 2021 19:00 GBR v NED (Pool A)
29 Jul 2021 20:45 JPN v ARG (Pool B)
29 Jul 2021 21:15 NZL v AUS (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|9
|2
|Germany
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|9
|3
|Great Britain
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|6
|4
|Ireland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|5
|India
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
|6
|South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|9
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Spain
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|5
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|6
|Japan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|0