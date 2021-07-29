Hockey Australia has today announced the cancellation of this year’s inaugural national Mega Masters Championships in Newcastle and surrounding areas due to the ongoing COVID situation in New South Wales.





The decision to cancel the event scheduled for 23 September was strongly supported following an online call between Hockey Australia staff and the Hockey Australia Men’s and Women’s Masters Delegate Network.



The Mega Masters was set to be the first time the Australian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Masters Championships were held as a joint event.



Hockey Australia GM - Commercial, Communications & Events, Tim Cherry said the decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of all participants, officials and spectators, as well as a range of logistical factors.



“Considering the hype and anticipation around the Mega Masters since it was announced, there is no shying from how disappointing it is that it will not go ahead,” said Cherry.



“The current border restrictions, coupled with the COVID case numbers in Greater Sydney, means no one from interstate could return home from the event without going into two weeks of quarantine.”



“We are at a stage now less than two months out where teams could forfeit accommodation deposits if we deliberate any longer, and given the number of COVID cases in the New South Wales it is unclear what Public Health Orders would be in place when the event was due to take place.



“The health and safety of all attendees is the absolute top priority, so making the call to cancel is the sensible and right thing to.



“We thank and acknowledge the NSW Government through Destination NSW for their understanding and support through this process. COVID has and continues to throw curve balls at being able to plan and prepare for any national events.



“After the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 Masters Championships, we look forward to holding and welcoming the large Masters hockey community from right around the country to safe and successful Masters events in 2022.”



Hockey Australia media release