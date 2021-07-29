The 28-year-old called for the senior players to take more responsibility at Tokyo 2020.



By Samrat Chakraborty





Picture by Getty Images



Indian women’s hockey team lost their opening three pool A games at Tokyo 2020 as they went down to Netherlands (1-5), Germany (0-2) and Great Britain (1-4). They leaked a total of 11 goals in three outings and could only manage to score twice.





At Rio 2016, where India had qualified for the Olympics after a gap of 36 years, India lost four games and managed a draw with 19 goals conceded and just three scored.



They are up against Olympic debutants Ireland on July 30 and the onus will be on Sjoerd Marijne’s team to produce a positive result. The Indian women’s team last won a game at the Olympics was on July 27, 1980, when they defeated Poland 4-0.



“I've strong expectations from the India women's hockey team to do well against Ireland. We have won against them in the past as well. We will win with a big margin,” predicted Poonam Rani, who was part of the Rio 2016 India women’s hockey team, in a chat with Olympics.com.



Rani however, believes that the experienced players in the team need to do a lot more and not lose their concentration. She also pointed out that some of the younger players haven’t been clinical in front of goal despite having had some good opportunities.



“I think the team has played well against the top teams. But I feel somewhere there is a lack of coordination between the team. Basically, the experienced players should take more responsibility and be focused. The junior players have got good chances but failed to convert so that is also a problem,” she opined.



“In the matches against the top teams, we have done well, looking at the scoreboard,” she mentioned.



Rani feels that the experienced players such as skipper Rani Rampal, Savita Punia and Sushila Chanu have also to play the role of a mentor to the younger lot.



“I think junior and senior players should always combine as a unit and play. That will help to improve coordination which is required. Senior players like Savita, Sushila, Rani should guide the players accordingly,” said Rani.



Olympic Channel