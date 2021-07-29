Catriona Dixon







HOCKEY: The Australian Women's Hockey Team are out to avenge their quarter final defeat by Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the Rio Olympics when they face off in their fourth Pool match in Tokyo on Thursday night.





The world number two side goes into the match fresh from two wins and four draws against the Black Sticks in pre-Olympic competition, but fresh in the mind of Head Coach Katrina Powell is the Black Sticks' 4-2 victory at the 2016 Games which foiled Australia's medal hopes.



So too, New Zealand's impressive 4-1 win over the host nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.



"This is a critical game," Powell said, likening the match to a grand final.



"When you play New Zealand in a four-Test series or two Pro-League matches, it's always important, but you can't replicate the Olympic Games.



"The atmosphere that is in and around the Games makes it's a different game today."



The Hockeyroos go into the match confident coming off three straight wins against Spain (3-1), China (6-0) and Japan (1-0) to position themselves at the top of Pool B with just two matches remaining.



New Zealand sealed victories against Argentina (3-0) and Japan (2-1) but suffered a shock upset in their last match to Spain (2-1).



The Kiwi side are hungry for Olympic success after falling just short of a medal at the last two Olympic Games going down to Great Britain (2012) and Germany (2016) in the bronze medal play-off.



The biggest danger in tonight's match comes from sharp shooting forward Olivia Merry who was recently crowned as the most prolific goal scorer in her nation's history of women's hockey.



The Hockeyroos' match strategy will include shutting down the Black Sticks offence, creating more consistent opportunities and ensuring they play to their own style.



"NZ won't be easy, they know us pretty well, but we know them too. What we need is outcomes," Powell said.



"Our plan is to limit the really good players they have in the line-up, and Olivia Merry is definitely one of those.



"We are always looking to pay back New Zealand in anything we come up against them, but certainly being knocked out in Rio the Black Sticks; we are looking to better that result today."



The action starts at 10.15pm AEST on 7 and 7plus.com.au



Hockeyroos v New Zealand - Overall Record

Played 145; Hockeyroos 95, Draws 24, New Zealand 26



Last time they met

27-Jun-21 FIH Pro League (Perth)

Hockeyroos 3 (S.Fitzpatrick 16', Squibb 34', Williams 57')

New Zealand 1 (Merry 4')



Hockey Australia media release