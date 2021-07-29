Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo

Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021
South Africa's hockey men celebrate victory over Germany (Getty)

The South African men's hockey team have won their first match at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Germany 4-3 on Thursday.



Goals from Matthew Guise-Brown, Keenan Horne and Nicholas Spooner were enough to see the scores locked at 3-3 heading into the final quarter, but it was Mustapha Cassiem's strike in the 48th minute that got his side over the line.

At one stage, South Africa were 3-2 down in the contest.  

South Africa have one match remaining in Pool B when they take on Canada on Friday (05:15, SA time).

Even victory in that match, however, will almost certainly not be enough to see them progress to the quarter-finals of the competition following losses to Belgium (9-4), the Netherlands (5-3) and Great Britain (3-1).

News24

