

South Africa's hockey men celebrate victory over Germany (Getty)



The South African men's hockey team have won their first match at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Germany 4-3 on Thursday.





Goals from Matthew Guise-Brown, Keenan Horne and Nicholas Spooner were enough to see the scores locked at 3-3 heading into the final quarter, but it was Mustapha Cassiem's strike in the 48th minute that got his side over the line.



At one stage, South Africa were 3-2 down in the contest.



South Africa have one match remaining in Pool B when they take on Canada on Friday (05:15, SA time).



Even victory in that match, however, will almost certainly not be enough to see them progress to the quarter-finals of the competition following losses to Belgium (9-4), the Netherlands (5-3) and Great Britain (3-1).



News24