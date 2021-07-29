The Australian expects another top performance against Japan in the final group A game.



By Soham Mukherjee







India men’s hockey team picked up another win on the bounce as they downed reigning champions Argentina 3-1 in their fourth group A fixture at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.





India took the lead through Varun Kumar (43’) before Maico Casella (48’) equalised in the fourth quarter. However, goals from Vivek Sagar Prasad (58’) and Harmanpreet Singh (59’) sealed yet another victory for the Men in Blue.



With their third win, India have booked a berth in the quarterfinals of Tokyo 2020 and have another group game to follow on Friday against hosts Japan.



Coach Graham Reid was pleased with the performance of the team as they created several goalscoring opportunities as they dominated 60 per cent possession. India conceded from a penalty corner but struggled to put several chances that came their way. Only Harmanpreet scored from a penalty corner late in the tie.



“Good performance today. This is what Argentina can do, they sit back in the game, and then all of a sudden they score a corner. You know these things can happen when you play a team like Argentina. We again put our opportunities away, we created enough. But what was good is that we didn't let that frustrate us, we stayed patient and stuck with the game plan,” said Reid.



The experienced Australian was quick to turn his attention to the next game against Japan but added that they would keep an eye on the results in group B to know who their possible opponent could be in the next round.



“I'm very happy, it can be a bit stressful too for me but we just now need to play well against our next opponent - Japan. We need to play it as though it is the quarterfinals and we will be keeping an eye on what happens in the other pool at the same time,” said Reid.



