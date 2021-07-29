Brendon Egan





Kane Russell, right, pictured in a prior game, opened the scoring for New Zealand with a cracking penalty corner. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



Gold medal favourites Australia scored three late goals to subdue a plucky Black Sticks men’s side at the Tokyo Olympics.





New Zealand, ranked ninth in the FIH world rankings, matched World No.1 Australia for most of the game before losing 4-2 in their pool match on Thursday (NZ time).



The Black Sticks looked set to gain a memorable draw against the Kookaburras until they scored three quick goals at the start of the fourth quarter to jump ahead 4-1.



Kane Russell pulled back a goal in the closing stages, his second penalty corner strike of the game, in an encouraging performance from New Zealand.



The Black Sticks have one more pool game against Argentina on Friday (10pm NZ time) and depending on other results may need to win that to advance to the quarterfinals.



Australia finally broke through with 10 minutes left through Tim Brand, who netted his second, putting them ahead 2-1. They then struck again quickly through Blake Govers and Tom Wickham to take control of the contest.





Australia’s Tim Brand and team-mate Blake Govers celebrate a goal against New Zealand. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



Former Australian goalkeeper Leon Hayward, who switched to representing New Zealand in 2019, after a four-year stand down period, was tremendous in goal, frequently keeping the Kookaburras at bay.



Leon played 13 tests for Australia and his brother Jeremy is a key member of the Kookaburras side.



Hayward denied Jeremy from a penalty corner in the third quarter, making a strong save to deflect the ball onto the inside of the post.





Tim Brand fires Australia into the lead against New Zealand in their pool match at the Olympics. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



The Hayward brothers have a Kiwi mother and were raised in Darwin. They have opposed each other internationally, including in the pre-Olympic warm-up games.



Australia had made a dominant start to the competition, winning their first three games convincingly and scoring 17 goals in the process.



Australia have owned the Black Sticks historically in men’s hockey with New Zealand beating their trans-Tasman rivals just twice in the past decade.



In pre-Olympic warm-up games in June, Australia won all six tests against the Kiwis in Palmerston North and Perth.



There were ominous signs early for New Zealand with the Kookaburras opening the scoring after just nine minutes.



Govers stripped the ball from Russell and made a lively run into the circle, finding Brand, who made no mistake in front of goal.



New Zealand were on level terms late in the first quarter with Russell making amends. From their first penalty corner of the game, Russell delivered a pinpoint penalty corner, firing the ball into the top left corner of the net.



It was the third goal in Tokyo for Russell, who also netted in their opening two games against India and Spain.



The goal lifted New Zealand, who finished the first quarter strongly, earning two further penalty corners, only to be denied by Australian goalkeeper Andrew Charter.



After being under early pressure, New Zealand were able to cause problems for Australia and frustrate them on defence.



Australia, who are so ruthless at the set piece, converting seven of 20 penalty corners so far at the Olympics, weren’t presented any PC opportunities in the first half.



New Zealand would have been pleased to go into halftime level at 1-all and might have counted themselves unlucky not to have had a second goal, considering the chances they created.



Australia finally had their first penalty corner of the game early in the third quarter.



The Kookaburras started to generate more attacking opportunities in the second half. They were rewarded for the weight of possession and territory with Brand scoring his second.



Further goals by Govers and Wickham blew out the final margin and continued their unbeaten start to the Olympics.



AT A GLANCE:



Australia 4 (Tim Brand 2, Blake Govers, Tom Wickham) New Zealand: 2 (Kane Russell 2) HT: 1-1.



Stuff