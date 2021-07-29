2020 Olympic Games - Day 7
Tokyo (JPN)
All times GMT +9
Men
28 Jul 2021 JPN v ESP (Pool A) 1 - 4
28 Jul 2021 AUS v NZL (Pool A) 4 - 2
29 Jul 2021 IND v ARG (Pool A) 3 - 1
29 Jul 2021 BEL v CAN (Pool B) 9 - 1
29 Jul 2021 RSA v GER (Pool B) 4 - 3
29 Jul 2021 NED v GBR (Pool B) 2 - 2
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|21
|8
|13
|12
|2
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|10
|0
|9
|3
|Spain
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|4
|4
|New Zealand
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|4
|5
|Argentina
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|6
|Japan
|4
|0
|1
|3
|7
|13
|-6
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|4
|4
|0
|0
|24
|7
|17
|12
|2
|Germany
|4
|2
|0
|2
|16
|9
|6
|6
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|10
|2
|7
|4
|Great Britain
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|9
|0
|7
|5
|South Africa
|4
|1
|0
|3
|12
|20
|-8
|3
|6
|Canada
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|23
|-18
|0
Women
28 Jul 2021 NED v IRSA (Pool A) 5 - 0
28 Jul 2021 GBR v IND (Pool A 4 - 1
28 Jul 2021 NZL v ESP (Pool B) 1 - 2
28Jul 2021 GER v IRL (Pool A) 4 - 2
28 Jul 2021 JPN v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 1
28 Jul 2021 ARG v CHN (Pool B) 3 - 2
29 Jul 2021 ESP v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 0
29 Jul 2021 GBR v NED (Pool A) 1 - 0
29 Jul 2021 JPN v ARG (Pool B) 1 - 2
29 Jul 2021 21:15 NZL v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 1 Q4
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|912
|2
|Germany
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|9
|3
|Great Britain
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|5
|4
|6
|4
|Ireland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|5
|India
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
|6
|South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|9
|2
|Argentina
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|2
|9
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Spain
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|5
|China
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|14
|-6
|3
|6
|Japan
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|0