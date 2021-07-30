



After the disappointment of the cancellation of all World Hockey Masters’ competitions this year, England Hockey Masters are due to hold an International Invitation series over two weekends in August at the new world class facility at Nottingham Hockey Centre.





The first will take place from Saturday 14 to Monday 16 August and involve international women’s squads from England, Scotland and Wales teams from the English Regions and the English University 035 squad.



The event will see teams from 035 to 065 competing. In addition, the men’s 060 and 065 will entertain squads for Ireland, Scotland and Wales.



The second weekend, from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 August, sees men’s 035 to 055 activity, with Ireland, Scotland and Wales providing the opposition.



This is a perfect opportunity to watch International Masters’ hockey and the entry is free!



The match programme can be seen on https://masters.altiusrt.com where the results will also be posted during the event.



