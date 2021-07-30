



T&T’s top international hockey umpire Ayanna McClean took charge of her fourth match in the Women’s preliminary round match in the hockey tournament between Argentina and Japan at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Argentina won 2-1.



On Wednesday she did the Netherrlands and South Africa match-up at the same venue. The Dutch won 5-0. On Monday, she had her second game between Argentina vs Spain, and Argentina won 3-0. He first outing was on last Saturday when she did the match that involved the host country Japan and China. China won 4-3.



The Trinidad Guardian