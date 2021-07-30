Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

T&T's hockey umpire McClean busy at Olympic Games

Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments



T&T’s top international hockey umpire Ayanna McClean took charge of her fourth match in the Women’s preliminary round match in the hockey tournament between Argentina and Japan at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.



T&T’s top international hockey umpire Ayanna McClean took charge of her fourth match in the Women’s preliminary round match in the hockey tournament between Argentina and Japan at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Argentina won 2-1.

On Wednesday she did the Netherrlands and South Africa match-up at the same venue. The Dutch won 5-0. On Monday, she had her second game between Argentina vs Spain, and Argentina won 3-0. He first outing was on last Saturday when she did the match that involved the host country Japan and China. China won 4-3.

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.