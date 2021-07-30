



If you'd told newly-crowned head coach Katrina Powell prior to the Olympics her side would be at the top of their group at the end of the preliminary rounds – she would have raised her eyebrows in hopeful jest.





Having taken on the role just over 100 days before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the three-time Olympian was hopeful but realistic about how the Hockeyroos would fair at the pinnacle of world sport.



A lack of international competition and a disrupted preparation would be reason enough for the side to falter in the opening pool matches. Powell’s reality is far from that.



The Hockeyroos have achieved their best Olympic round results to finish at the top of Pool B (barring a big loss to Argentina in their final Pool match) and set themselves up for a place in Monday’s quarter finals.



“If you had of told me at this stage of the competition we would be sitting at the top of the ladder, I would have been knocked over with a feather,” Powell said.



“Credit to the girls, their persistence, their fitness to get to this point.



“It’s not easy to play two back-to-back matches in these conditions at the Olympics against quality opposition, so that perseverance will hold us in good stead for the rest of the competition.”



But prior to the quarter-finals, the Hockeyroos will take on South American powerhouse Argentina in their final pool match on Saturday at 11:45am local time (12:45pm AEST).



Argentina sits in second place in Pool B with wins over Japan (2-1), China (3-2) and Spain (3-0). Their solitary loss came against New Zealand (3-0).

Ambrosia Malone #2 of Team Australia is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a goal against Team China.





The two nations have had a very long – and even – match record, with the Hockeyroos just ahead winning 42 of their 102 matches. Argentina’s claiming 33 wins and 27 draws.



While a place in the quarter-finals is secured for the Hockeyroos, Powell says it’s essential for the team to focus on areas of improvement which starts with converting attacking opportunities.



“The match before the quarter-finals is critical,” Powell said.



“At this stage of the competition it’s making sure you are prepared for that one-off game that will see you into the semis or see you on the flight home.



“Any time you take your foot off the accelerator at the Olympics you pay the price for it, so we will be looking to go hard against Argentina and to continue our winning form.”



Hockey Australia media release