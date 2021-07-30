Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India score late winner to keep QF hopes alive in Olympic women's hockey

Published on Friday, 30 July 2021
India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday


India midfield Neha Neha (32) knocks the ball away from Ireland midfield Chloe Watkins, right, during a womens field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP/PTI

The Indian women's hockey team scored a late goal to eke out a narrow 1-0 victory over Ireland in a must-win penultimate pool match to stay alive in the Olympics here on Friday.



Needing a win to keep their hopes alive after three consecutive losses, India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner to keep her side in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday and hope for Ireland to face defeat at the hands of Great Britain to seal their quarterfinal berth.

The top four teams from each pool qualify for the knockout stage.

The Tribune

