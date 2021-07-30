India beat Ireland 1-0 in their penultimate group match and registered their first win at Tokyo 2020. Navneet Kaur scored the goal for India.



By Ritu Sejwal





Picture by WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/FRANK UIJLENBROEK



The Indian women’s hockey team registered its first Tokyo Olympics win at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday, defeating world No. 7 Ireland 1-0 in its group Pool A match. This is India's first win in the tournament in four outings.





Navneet Kaur (57th minute) scored the winning goal for India.



Friday’s match was a decider for both teams. Ireland’s win would have sealed their place in the quarter-finals while India's victory keep their quarter-finals hopes alive.



The Netherlands are leading the group ahead of Germany (12 points each) and Great Britain (six points). Ireland are fourth ahead of India (three points each) by goal difference. Only the top four advance to the quarter-finals.



The Indian women’s hockey team will play its final group match against world No. 16 South Africa on Saturday. Ireland will take on defending Olympic champions Great Britain later in the day.



In their match against Ireland, India dominated the first quarter, restricting the ball in the opposition’s half with nine circle penetrations and five penalty corners. Led by Rani Rampal, the Indian hockey team kept attacking but couldn't capitalise.



Ireland returned in the second quarter with a goal attempt from Kathryn Mullan and then a penalty corner in the 18th minute, but failed to convert on both occasions.



A successful video referral from Ireland’s Sarah Hawkshaw in the 25th minute earned the team another penalty but Hannah McLoughlin missed with India launching a quick counter.



The Indian women’s hockey team continued its dominance in the field to get four consecutive penalty corners towards the end of the second quarter. India again had their chance with the 10th penalty corner and tried a variation this time, but the scoreline remained unchanged.



India dominated both the quarters but the Irish defenders were too good to give Rani Rampal’s team any headway. Irish goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran denied the Indians on four occasions in the first half.



The third quarter brought another hope for India with their 11th penalty corner. Rani Rampal took the shot but Neha, who was standing close to the Irish goal post, failed to hit the board.



India got a long corner and their attack got them two successive penalty corners in the 31st minute. India had missed 13 penalty corners till that point. Incidentally, penalty corner specialist Gurjit Kaur was on the bench every time India got a penalty.



Ireland were awarded their penalty in the 33rd minute but Elena Tice’s attempt was averted.



In the 34th minute, India’s Vandana Kataria made a run from the right flank and passed to Lalremsiami, who dodged two Irish defenders to pass to the unmarked Navneet Kaur, but she missed.



Sharmila Devi launched an attack from the midfield to open space but the Irish goalkeeper Ayeisha averted the threat. Another attack from the Indians got them a penalty in the 40th minute but Monika’s shot was saved by the goalkeeper.



India looked for a breakthrough in the final quarter with continued attacks. An Irish opening in the 50th minute with Anna O'Flanagan taking a shot was easily saved by Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia.



Three minutes before the final hooter, Rani Rampal’s shot from the right was correctly deflected by Navneet Kaur to give India the much-needed goal.



Under pressure, Ireland substituted their goalkeeper with a player but India ended victorious.



