



A few minutes after Indian women boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures India of another Olympic medal by booking a place in the Welterweight Semis, Indian women’s hockey team too gave moments of joy. Rani Rampal’s outfit showed enormous energy and character to beat the last World Cup finalists Ireland 1-0, the goal coming through Navneet Kaur’s deflection off Rani Rampal’s strong forehand shot in the 37th minute. The goal came as a relief the much marauding Indian team — but who showed mediocrity in the process of converting penalty corners — just three minutes before the hooter.



