

Maddie Hinch made a succession of saves to keep Great Britain in the fixture



Team GB's women must wait to confirm a place in the Olympic knockout stages after a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands in a repeat of the 2016 final.





The British side, who beat the Dutch in a shootout to win gold in Rio, fell behind to a Frederique Matla penalty stroke in the opening quarter.



Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch made key saves to keep Great Britain in it and Giselle Ansley came closest to an equaliser.



Great Britain face Ireland on Saturday and are still expected to qualify.



By the time that fixture is played, Mark Hager's side - currently third - could be sure of a place in the four qualifying positions in their group, if the teams below them do not find key wins.



The Netherlands, meanwhile, move to 12 points from a possible 12 and they deserved this latest victory, notching 17 shots on goal.



Great Britain's Sarah Jones said Hinch's performance between the posts was "inspired", adding: "I thought we dominated the second half and yes we are disappointed, but I think games are about getting through but also about building momentum.



"In tournament hockey it is all about building momentum and it is all about playing the same style of hockey regardless and not bringing out a different style of play when you get to the knockouts."



GB men reach last eight



Earlier on Thursday, Great Britain's men qualified for the men's hockey quarter-finals with a game to spare after a thrilling late fightback to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands.



Sam Ward struck twice in the closing minutes at Oi Hockey Stadium as Britain responded to a 5-1 drubbing from Germany in their previous match.



His finishes cancelled out a superb team goal from Thierry Brinkman and a Jip Janssen strike for the Dutch.



"To come back from 2-0 down to get a draw so late is massive," said Ward.



"It's the springboard we need to plough on.



"It shows that some days you can just grind out the work-rate. We are a bunch of very fit blokes and that is what shone through.



"We are building into the tournament. We had two cracking results, then we got a bit of a pumping [against Germany], but sometimes you need a bit of a slap in the face."



Ward's side take on Belgium in their final group fixture at 12:15 BST on Friday.



